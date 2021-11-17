Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Randall County officials search for man wanted on felony bond surrender for aggravated assault

Christopher Michael Duffy
Christopher Michael Duffy(Randall County)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on felony bond surrender for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

The man was identified as Christopher Michael Duffy.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.

For a chance at a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

The Randall County Sheriff is looking for Christopher Michael Duffy. He is wanted For Felony: Wanted for Felony Bond...

Posted by Randall County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, November 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 8-month-old fell out of the car as it drove through an intersection in Irving, Texas.
Police: Infant run over, killed after falling out car door
O'Reily's Auto Parts
Amarillo Police: 1 person with ‘life-threatening’ injuries after shooting at O’Reilly Auto Parts
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo physicians say seniors on medicare may be at risk of losing medical services
Amarillo police warn of scammers claiming to be from Xcel and Atmos Energy
The school will hold an additional clinic for the affected children to get another dose, at the...
98 students receive wrong dose of COVID vaccine at school clinic

Latest News

yes
VIDEO: Amarillo physicians say seniors on medicare may be at risk of losing medical services
The Canyon ISD board unanimously approved a name and mascot change for Westover Park Junior...
‘From Warriors to Wolves’: Canyon ISD school gets new name and mascot
KFDA News at Six
Amarillo physicians say seniors on medicare may be at risk of losing medical services
Aneyira Nava, of Mexico was arrested in Plainview on Nov. 11, 2021 and charged with smuggling a...
Woman arrested by Plainview Police for smuggling a minor