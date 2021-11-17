Randall County officials search for man wanted on felony bond surrender for aggravated assault
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 6:36 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted on felony bond surrender for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
The man was identified as Christopher Michael Duffy.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call RCSO at 806-468-5800.
For a chance at a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
