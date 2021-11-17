Palo Duro senior Rylee Brown named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week balances responsibilities on and off the field. Meet Palo Duro’s Rylee Brown.

Senior Palo Duro 6′ 6″ offensive lineman Rylee Brown is committed to academics and football.

“He is a straight A student. He ‘yes ma’am, no ma’am’. Never causes trouble, but on the football field he is a violent maniac and we love it.”

“It gives me a chance to hit somebody and not be illegal. Let out certain things that are being held back due to stuff going on outside of school”

Brown maintains a 3.89 GPA and plans on studying to become a neurosurgeon. At Palo Duro he participates in National Honor Society and AmeriCorps, an organization that helps other young students.

“Well we help with school studies most of the time,” said Brown. “More literature because that’s where most of the troubles are, but we communicate about stuff outside of the school so they have someone to talk to.”

Now Brown has a son of his own to teach, Adryan Brown. It was a special moment at the hospital that he shared with his offensive line coach Joseph Hawthorne who also celebrated the birth of his son.

“He was born this last summer, June 8. It’s made me a better person overall knowing what I have to contribute to, giving me more responsibilities and it made me a better player because I am trying to get to college and pursue a better life for him in the future,” said Brown.

“Watching a young man like him step up and become both the epitome of a student athlete and dad at the same time,” said Hawthorne. “You don’t find a lot of young men with his character. He’s special.”

