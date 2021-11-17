Curry County Health Council to give out 400 holiday food baskets
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Health Council will give out 400 holiday food baskets to those in need on Friday.
The baskets will be given on a first come first serve basis starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Curry County Events Center, 1900 E. Brady Avenue.
Baskets will include turkey, gravy, corn, green beans, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, candied yams and pie.
