Curry County Health Council to give out 400 holiday food baskets

By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 9:49 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Health Council will give out 400 holiday food baskets to those in need on Friday.

The baskets will be given on a first come first serve basis starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Curry County Events Center, 1900 E. Brady Avenue.

Baskets will include turkey, gravy, corn, green beans, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, candied yams and pie.

The Curry County Health Council and Mental Health Resources will be passing out 400 holiday food baskets to those in...

Posted by Curry County Health Council on Friday, November 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

