Curry County Health Council to give out 400 holiday food baskets

CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - The Curry County Health Council will give out 400 holiday food baskets to those in need on Friday.

The baskets will be given on a first come first serve basis starting at 2:30 p.m. at the Curry County Events Center, 1900 E. Brady Avenue.

Baskets will include turkey, gravy, corn, green beans, stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, candied yams and pie.

