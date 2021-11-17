Bushland volleyball advances to 3rd straight State tournament

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The class 3A defending state champion Bushland Lady Falcons punched their ticket back to the volleyball state tournament for the 3rd year in-a-row.

This marks Bushland’s 10th trip in program history and the Lady Falcons are on the hunt for their 6th state title.

Bushland holds a season record of 31 to 4 going into their Thursday game and it’s a rematch from the 2015 State Semifinal against Columbus.

The lady falcons saying all season has been nobody cares, work harder and they’ll look to prove their work ethic this week.

”So exciting. I was honestly just wanting to go back this year because or our accomplishments last year. I just wanted to go back and prove that we can do it this year again,” Millie Maupin, Amarillo High Senior setter.

“This year it has definitely been a grind. That is the word that I would use to describe it. Every practice we are in here pushing every single person to get better. Our front row girls have improved so much. It has been so much fun to watch them grow,” Jaycee Adams, Amarillo High Senior libero.

The Lady Falcons are one state title away from becoming the 2nd Bushland squad in school history to win consecutive championships.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.