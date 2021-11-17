Go Local
Amarillo physicians say seniors on medicare may be at risk of losing medical services

KFDA News at Six
KFDA News at Six(KFDA)
By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Medical industry groups are lobbying the federal government over proposed cuts to medicare funding by almost 10 percent.

Surveys conducted by the Texas Medical Association show this cut could force 2/3 physicians in our state to stop seeing new medicare patients.

“This isn’t bad just for physicians, but also for the patients in our communities,” said Dr. Linda Villareal, president of the Texas Medical Association. “They’re the one’s who are going to feel the impact.”

Medicare mainly serves people aged 65 and up, including those who are disabled.

Federal rules dating back to 2017 proposed reducing medicare payments to physicians over the following three years.

This has been postponed by lobbying groups each year, but now the centers for medicare and medicaid services is proposing to make up for delaying cuts next year.

“All day long I see patients who need to be referred for specialty care,” said Dr. Rodney Young, Regional Chair of Family and Community Medicine, Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center. “For example, so I try to put in referrals, well, if they make cuts to medicare, and that patient has medicare, there becomes fewer options for places to refer them.”

It’s been 20 years since medicare increased payments to physicians.

For some doctors owning their own practices, it would be hard for them to keep their businesses going with less funding.

The Texas Medical Association says that if this cut happens, more people will be going to emergency rooms that are already overwhelmed dealing with COVID-19.

