Amarillo health professionals share fading optimism about gaining ground against COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Medical professionals talked at today’s city COVID-19 conference about their fading optimism about gaining ground against the disease.

Northwest Texas Chief Medical Officer Brian Weis said two weeks ago, he thought the city would cruise into the holidays.

Potter-Randall Health Authority said his optimism might have been unfounded.

The daily report card shows an average of about 159 new cases per day and 20 deaths since October 29.

