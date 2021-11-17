Go Local
Amarillo College baseball adds commits to inaugural roster, keeps athletes close to home at HODGETOWN

By Larissa Liska
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College baseball added five commits to their baseball inaugural roster, and all of them are from Amarillo. The community celebrated Randall catcher Mason Ladd, Amarillo High outfielder Will Franklin, River Road outfielder Luis Delgado, Tascosa pitcher and first baseman Javen Patrick and Tascosa third baseman and outfielder Joshua Splawn.

”I mean it’s great. My parents love it so they get to watch me next year,” said Will Franklin, Amarillo High outfielder. “If I committed to anywhere else they would hardly get to see me play, so I think that’s a big factor. We’re all big hitters. We all can rake the ball, so I’m really excited for that.”

The athletes celebrated with a party at HODGETOWN, the same field where Amarillo College will play in the National Junior College Athletic Association under head coach Brandon Rains.

“I mean it’s great to stay home,” said Joshua Splawn, Tascosa outfielder and third baseman. “Play in front of my family and friends and get to play at a place like HODGETOWN in a good conference.”

“The Sod Poodles have one of the nicest stadiums in the minor league and now it’s one of the nicest stadiums in JUCO baseball,” said Javen Patrick, Tascosa pitcher and first baseman. “The fact that we get to play here in Amarillo and it’s been forever since a team has played here is very cool.”

