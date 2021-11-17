Amarillo area teachers honored as Teachers on the Rise for October

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The United Family and Mrs Baird’s Bread announced three Amarillo area teachers as October winners of the ninth annual Teachers on the Rise program.

Teachers are nominated by students across the High Plains explaining the ways their teachers go above-and-beyond.

The October winners are Amy Worsham of Olsen Park Elementary, Steffany Ward of Gruver Junior High School and James Capes of Highland Park High School.

“We want to congratulate all of our teachers and students who were a part of this round of winners,” said Nancy Sharp, corporate engagement director for The United Family. “There are so many teachers who are deserving of recognition in our communities. We encourage everyone to keep nominating!”

Winning teachers receive a $100 United Supermarkets gift card, $100 American Express gift card and a gift basket full of Mrs Baird’s goodies. The students who nominate a winning teacher also receive a $50 American Express gift card.

“We have had a tremendous start to this year’s Teachers On The Rise program,” said Shane Sumrow, the program’s director. “Through these nominations, we have hear countless testimonials about the great things teachers are doing in our classrooms. We select three winners every month, so we encourage students to re-enter their teachers if they didn’t win and try to be a detailed as possible on why teachers deserve special recognition.”

To nominate a teacher from your school, click here.

