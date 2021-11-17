Go Local
11-year-old girl dead after crash in Quay County

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 2:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
QUAY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico State Police are investigating a crash resulting the death of an 11-year-old girl.

According to officials, on November 16, at around 12:40 p.m. the New Mexico State Police, was called to a one-vehicle crash on New Mexico State Road 469 near San Jon.

An 18-year-old woman from Clovis was traveling north on State Road 469.

For reasons still under investigation, the 18-year-old woman left the roadway and slid sideways into a power pole.

An 11-year-old girl who was the passenger suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old driver was airlifted from the scene to a hospital, her condition is unknown.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash, and seatbelts appeared to have been properly worn by both occupants.  

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

