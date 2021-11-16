Woman arrested by Plainview Police for smuggling a minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman is now in the Hale County jail, under arrest for smuggling a person under 18, after a traffic stop by Plainview Police identified six passengers, one of whom was a minor.

According to Plainview Police, officers made a stop on November 11, around 9 a.m., for an unrestrained front passenger.

The driver was identified as Aneyira Nava, of Mexico.

The report from PPD states Police observed eight passengers in the back of the car, and six could only provide Mexico Consular Identification. One passenger identified himself as being 17 years old.

During the investigation, officers were told all of the passengers arrived in the United States across the Mexican-U.S. border in Arizona on Friday, November 5.

According to police, Nava told investigators that she was paid by an unknown person to take the passengers from Arizona to Dallas for work.

Nava was booked into the Hale County Jail, under arrest for smuggling of a person under 18.

Plainview authorities consulted with federal agents and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement before the passengers were taken to a safe location and released without charges.

