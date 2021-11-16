Go Local
West Texas A&M Volleyball continue momentum into LSC Championships

wt volleyball continue momentum into lsc champiosnhips
wt volleyball continue momentum into lsc champiosnhips(KFDA)
By Paige Sachse
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT Volleyball finished their regular season unbeaten at home. After sweeping DBU in 3 sets on Saturday. Really impressive season for them.

They currently hold the 4th place seed for the Lone Star Conference Championship.

They will await the winner of the Texas A&M Commerce vs. Oklahoma Christian.

Head Coach Kendra Potts and the team is now using time wisely with a bye week before their first playoff match.

“We work on recovering. Getting the rest we need but also, just getting additional looks. So, yes. It’s an advantage to be able to watch Commerce and Oklahoma Christian on Tuesday night. Definitely take advantage of those things.” Head Coach Kendra Potts said. “We worked really had to stay in the top four. We definitely want to be cognizant of how we use our time. Our girls are really excited; there’s nothing like post season vibes. We know that we are all starting zero and zero now. It’s a new season.”

