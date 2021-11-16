Go Local
West Texas A&M Football ties a knot on the 2020-2021 season
By Paige Sachse
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:41 PM CST
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M Football wrapped up their regular season with a big win on Saturday against NAIA’s Bethel College.

An impressive all around game for the Buffs offensively and defensively, taking the win 52-9. The Buffs say goodbye to their seniors on a good note.

The team is ineligible for a playoff berth, but there’s still the possibility of a bowl game, which head coach Hunter Hughes has decided on not taking the invitation if given to them.

Coach Hughes talks about the season and asks the team to think on what could have been.

”I think you look at the end of the year and the first thing you look at is, we’re sitting at 7-4. Then you say, why are we 7-4? We challenged our team to be resilient and we said, in the face of adversity, character reveals itself.” Coach Hughes said. “To win 5 of the last 6, I think it shows that. What could have been...because I said, 7-4 is a good record but, it’s not where we want to be and the difference between being good and being great is just that extra.”

