Tuesday’s Forecast: Record heat, windy, and high fire danger

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Highs on Monday were record breaking in a several locations, including us here in Amarillo. We had a high of 84 which broke our old record of 82 from 2016... Once again this afternoon we are expecting record breaking heat. Highs will be in the mid 80s for most locations. Skies will be mostly sunny with gusty winds from the WSW at 10-25mph with gusts over 35+ at times. Relative humidity values this afternoon will dip into the single to teen percentile. The heat, gusty winds, and very low humidity values will lead to very high fire danger. Avoid any outdoor burning!

After midnight, a strong cold front will be pushing in dropping high temperatures over 30 degrees giving us a chilly day for Wednesday. Highs tomorrow will only in the 50s with lows into the low-to-mid 20s... Winds will also remain fairly gusty through the afternoon behind the cold front from the NNE at 20-35mph with gusts over 40 at times.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.