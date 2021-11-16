Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Study: Marijuana use during pregnancy linked to aggression, anxiety in children

Cannabis use by pregnant women may lead to a child's increased anxiety and aggression,...
Cannabis use by pregnant women may lead to a child's increased anxiety and aggression, according to a study.(Source: WSFA via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Pregnant women who use marijuana may be making their children more susceptible to aggression and anxiety.

That conclusion comes from researchers of a new study by Mount Sinai’s School of Medicine and the City University of New York.

The study highlights how marijuana is favored by many as a substance that reduces anxiety.

But the research finds the increased effect of anxiety, aggression and hyperactivity among children of women who’ve used marijuana, compared to no exposure.

The study examined the impact on placenta genes, along with early childhood behavior among more than 300 mother-child pairs.

The subjects were drawn from an ongoing study of pregnancy stress begun in 2009.

A doctor and senior author of the study said misinformation has led many pregnant women to believe cannabis use has no risk.

These findings underscore potential “long-term impact on children,” she said.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O'Reily's Auto Parts
Amarillo Police: 1 person with ‘life-threatening’ injuries after shooting at O’Reilly Auto Parts
Fire crews extinguish 2 structure fires in North Amarillo
crime scene tape
1 dead after shooting at Red Rock after hours club in Amarillo
Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in...
6 teenagers injured in drive-by shooting near Colorado high school
Kathryn Ayres returned home to Whiteville, North Carolina after 65 days in the hospital...
Pregnant woman put on life support soon after emergency C-section due to COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Having problems with your apps? It may be because it needs Google Cloud to operate.
Google Cloud outage reported, impacting other apps
This image provided by Pfizer shows its COVID-19 pill. Drugmaker Pfizer said Tuesday, Nov. 16,...
Pfizer asks US officials to OK promising COVID-19 pill
The City of Amarillo presented a $7,000 façade grant to The Amarillo Ice Ranch today.
Center City of Amarillo presents façade grant to Amarillo Ice Ranch
President Joe Biden speaks about his domestic agenda from the East Room of the White House in...
LIVE: Biden touts infrastructure deal in New Hampshire, first stop in US tour