Reese’s super-sized Thanksgiving pie cup sold out within hours

Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese’s unveiled a new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut...
Dessert lovers, rejoice! Reese's unveiled a new Thanksgiving Pie – the largest Reese's Peanut Butter Cup to date.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(Gray News) - It only took a matter of hours before Reese’s super-sized Thanksgiving pie cup was sold out.

“Looks like Reese’s fans were really thankful for the new Reese’s pie this year,” the company wrote in a post on Facebook.

For the first time ever, Reese’s created a peanut butter cup in the form of a full-sized Thanksgiving pie.

This 9-inch dessert is made with 3.25 pounds of solid peanut butter and chocolate.

“When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert,” Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese’s, said in a news release. “At Reese’s, we wanted to create a dessert that everyone wants a piece of. You can thank us later.”

Reese’s only made 3,000 of these first-of-its-kind pies. The company said it was a limited-time holiday offer.



