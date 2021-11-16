Panhandle Breast Health and United Supermarkets partner for Mammogram Event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle Breast Health and United Supermarkets are partnering up for a Mammogram Event from on Thursday, November 18.

From 3:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Amigos United, Panhandle Breast Health will provide information about breast health as well as accept applications for no cost mammograms.

The no cost mammograms are available for people who meet the following criteria:

Age 40 or older

Have no health insurance coverage

More than one year since last mammogram

Live in the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle

