City of Amarillo to allocate $30,000 to partially reimburse businesses through Mural Grant Program

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will allocate $30,000 to partially reimburse business and property owners who invest in a mural.

The Mural Grant Program is a matching grant program where recipients may be reimbursed up to 50 percent of the mural cost. The City is allocating the $30,000 among five geographic areas.

Applications are available, and the deadline is January 21.

The program is administered by the City of Amarillo’s Beautification and Public Arts Advisory Board. The board will determine and allocate financial incentives for applicants to work with local artists to create murals in the Amarillo community.

“The Mural Grant Program is a vital part of the City’s goal to enhance Amarillo’s overall appearance and civic pride. We also hope it will increase employment opportunities in the arts, raise awareness and appreciation of the value of art and encourage tourism,” said Andi Wardlaw, chair of the advisory board. “We would love to see a variety of businesses and property owners apply.”

To submit an application, send a request through email to muralgrants@amarillo.gov.

