Center City of Amarillo presents façade grant to Amarillo Ice Ranch

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo presented a $7,000 façade grant to The Amarillo Ice Ranch today.

The Amarillo Ice Ranch is a new, year-round ice rink on the grounds of the historic Santa Fe Depot at 301 South Grant Street.

The façade grant is a matching grant to help pay for the distinctive signage and exterior improvements in Amarillo’s historic downtown.

“The Ice Ranch will be an important part of Center City’s mission to bring more people downtown,” said Beth Duke, Center City executive director.

Any business in the Center City boundaries can apply for a façade grant, and a volunteer committee makes recommendations for the grants. The grants are then approved by the Center City board of directors.

“The signage of The Amarillo Ice Ranch fits the Downtown Amarillo Design Standards. Center City is proud to be part of this historic project,” said Duke.

For information on the Façade Grant Program, call Beth Duke at (806) 372-6744.

