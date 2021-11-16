Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Center City of Amarillo presents façade grant to Amarillo Ice Ranch

The City of Amarillo presented a $7,000 façade grant to The Amarillo Ice Ranch today.
The City of Amarillo presented a $7,000 façade grant to The Amarillo Ice Ranch today.(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo presented a $7,000 façade grant to The Amarillo Ice Ranch today.

The Amarillo Ice Ranch is a new, year-round ice rink on the grounds of the historic Santa Fe Depot at 301 South Grant Street.

The façade grant is a matching grant to help pay for the distinctive signage and exterior improvements in Amarillo’s historic downtown.

“The Ice Ranch will be an important part of Center City’s mission to bring more people downtown,” said Beth Duke, Center City executive director.

Any business in the Center City boundaries can apply for a façade grant, and a volunteer committee makes recommendations for the grants. The grants are then approved by the Center City board of directors.

“The signage of The Amarillo Ice Ranch fits the Downtown Amarillo Design Standards. Center City is proud to be part of this historic project,” said Duke.

For information on the Façade Grant Program, call Beth Duke at (806) 372-6744.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

O'Reily's Auto Parts
Amarillo Police: 1 person with ‘life-threatening’ injuries after shooting at O’Reilly Auto Parts
Fire crews extinguish 2 structure fires in North Amarillo
crime scene tape
1 dead after shooting at Red Rock after hours club in Amarillo
Law enforcement officials survey the scene of a shooting in which six teenagers were injured in...
6 teenagers injured in drive-by shooting near Colorado high school
Kathryn Ayres returned home to Whiteville, North Carolina after 65 days in the hospital...
Pregnant woman put on life support soon after emergency C-section due to COVID-19 complications

Latest News

Amarillo police warn of scammers claiming to be from Xcel and Atmos Energy
SOURCE: Panhandle Breast Health
Panhandle Breast Health and United Supermarkets partner for Mammogram Event
KFDA
VIDEO: City of Amarillo to allocate $30,000 to partially reimburse businesses through Mural Grant Program
Source: City of Amarillo
City of Amarillo to allocate $30,000 to partially reimburse businesses through Mural Grant Program