Amarillo police warn of scammers claiming to be from Xcel and Atmos Energy

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 16, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is alerting citizens to scammers claiming to be from Xcel Energy and Atmos Energy.

The department has received multiple calls today from citizens who have been called by someone claiming to be from Xcel. The caller is telling people they are behind on their bill and if they don’t pay, their service will be disconnected.

APD says neither Xcel or Atmos Energy will call and threaten to cut off your utilities without a warning first.

If you believe you have been a victim of a scam, call the Amarillo Police Department Public Information Office at (806) 378-4257.

The Amarillo Police Department has received numerous calls today from citizens who state they are being called by...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Tuesday, November 16, 2021

