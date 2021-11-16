Amarillo church providing hundreds of area children Christmas boxes

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City Church Outreach Ministry in downtown Amarillo is serving a record-breaking number of low income families with Christmas boxes for the upcoming holiday.

The church is working to serve around 400 area children ages 18 and younger, which is the most they’ve ever served in the program’s 27 years.

This year, the need is bigger than ever because of the affects from the pandemic.

To meet the need, the church is asking the community for help to fill the boxes.

“A family that might have been living paycheck-to-paycheck, now because of COVID, has had a tragedy,” said Donnie Lane, senior pastor at City Church Outreach Ministry.

Each box is individualized to each child. They get two to three toys, a bag of candy, clothing, homemade blankets, toiletries and some type of art supply or a board game.

“We get to know the kids. We make sure that we have the right sizes, we find out their favorite color, their favorite toys that they like to play with, their hobbies and we try to personalize the boxes like we would do for our own children,” said Dawnette Lusk, outreach coordinator at City Church Outreach Ministry.

The church typically delivers the gifts, but this year they’re inviting all families to come to the church for a giveaway in an effort to connect with the families and build relationships with them.

“Every time that we work with a child were telling them who God is, who Christ is and we’re building a relationship with these kiddos that last 12 months out of the year. The strategy behind it is to keep the heart of the child soft and to help them cope with the tragedy that they’re going through. They see the world celebrating Christmas, and they feel like they’re not invited,” said Lane.

They are most in need of toiletries, socks and underwear, toys, plus items for teenagers.

If looking to donate, the church would like them by the beginning of December so they have time to get the boxes ready.

“We have a long running relationship with them. So, if someone gives to this project, they can know that this is a child in our community who genuinely needs it, but also there’s going to be follow up so, you know, we’re going to see this child in May, we’re going to feed them in the summer, we’re going to be teaching them every week throughout the year,” said Lane.

City Church is open Monday through Friday if you’d like to make donations and then after Thanksgiving, they will be working in their Christmas workshop located close to the church.

Hours are Monday through Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. to noon, Saturday closed, and Sunday 9:00 a.m. to noon.

They are located at 205 S Polk St, Amarillo, TX 79101 if you’d like to drop off anything for the Christmas boxes.

You can find more on locations, times and more information on their website or you can call them at (806) 371-0089.

