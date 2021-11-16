Amarillo businesses experiencing supply chain challenges to complete custom t-shirt orders for holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As holiday shopping gears up, businesses say it won’t be a quick purchase to get custom t-shirts.

Amarillo Screen Printing and Great Armadillo Printing have been open for years and are now facing challenges to complete t-shirt orders.

“To fill an order it may take us six or seven vendors to fill an order,” said Eddie Lancaster, owner of Great Armadillo Printing.

“It takes two, three more hours a day just to do my regular day finding those t-shirts for those people,” said Terry Gervasi, owner of Amarillo Screen Printing.

Gervasi says t-shirts are on back-order for six months, and some who can’t wait are canceling their orders.

“T-shirts are just starting to get really hard to find,” said Gervasi. “You got different sizes, you might be missing medium and large. If you go to another color you might be missing shirts in a XL, 2X, or 3X.”

Great Armadillo Printing sells t-shirts locally and in other states on contract agreements.

With the lack of t-shirts coming in, they’ve lost income as the price increases for everyone trying to purchase shirts.

“We’ve raised our price one time this year, and just got a notice that all of our vendors on t-shirts are going up another 6 to 10 percent on the first of the year, so we can’t keep up with how much money it’s costing us to do business,” said Lancaster.

For organizations like kids inc. providing shirts to over 1000 kids in their sports program, they have to make orders months in advance to avoid issues.

“We would wait till April to place that order, and now we’re doing it here in November, so we’re a good six or seven months out,” said Craig Wilfong, executive vice president of Kids Inc.

Shipping delays are now commonplace in getting orders and some schools have had to cancel student t-shirts for special events.

Lancaster recommends people start placing their orders now to have the best chance at receiving them for the holidays.

