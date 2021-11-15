Go Local
WT will offer half-off summer tuition, fees for employees and family

(KFDA)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - WT officials said the school will offer half-off tuition and fees for family members and employees enrolling in the 2022 summer semester.

The blanket tuition and mandatory fee waiver “is expected to be among the most generous” offered by any state college or university within the state, according to WT.

“As an institution of higher education, it is essential that we encourage and support higher learning for our employees and their families,” said WT President Walter Wendler.

Dr. Neil Terry, executive vice present and provost, said the waiver was issued to thank employees for their dedication and hard work in overcoming challenges over the past two years.

Full-time employees and their claimed dependents can use the waiver to pursue a first baccalaureate degree, a graduate degree or second master’s degree or doctorate.

The waiver does not apply to certificate programs, non-degree applicable courses or second bachelor’s degrees.

WT said the school currently employs more than 1,000 full-time faculty and staff members.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

