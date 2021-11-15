Work Week Forecast: Weather Whiplash... Buckle Up

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The new work week will start off on a very warm note with highs well above average with the potential of record-breaking heat this afternoon and especially tomorrow. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with lots of sunshine and light winds from the SW at 5-15mph. Tomorrow skies will be sunny with highs in the mid-to-upper 80s with gusty winds from the W at 15-25mph with gusts of 35+. Due to the dry conditions, gusty winds, low humidity, high to critical fire danger is possible tomorrow afternoon. Avoid any and all burning! A strong cold front will be pushing in early Wednesday morning knocking high temperatures down over 30 degrees down into the 50s with gusty winds remaining. The work week will end on a cool note with highs in the 50s-60s for Thursday and Friday... Buckle up, the weather whiplash starts today!

