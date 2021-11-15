Record Highs, Strong Lows?

Thanks to a cold front Sunday morning, our daytime highs stayed down in the lower 60s, but overall it was a calm, nice day. Looking ahead, Monday looks to kick off a warming trend, where winds will turn out of the southwest, allowing us to hit the low 80s, but with calm winds, it should be a nice day. Tuesday looks to be windier, with possibly record highs, climbing into the upper-80s. We’ll be watching for the potential of critical fire danger before an overnight front on Wednesday drops our highs by a staggering 30 degrees with cloudiness likely.