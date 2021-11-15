‘Potter County did not send this text message’: Potter County address partisan message sent out to widespread audience

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County was made aware this morning of a text message that went out to a widespread audience in Amarillo late last week.

The message stated it was from Potter County and the correspondence also gave a partisan message.

The message said:

“Potter County is using this number to send you text message updates.

(Reply STOP at any time to stop messages from this group.)

Filing for Public Office Starts tomorrow! Get your Brandon Gear!”

Potter County message (KFDA)

It was also followed with a link.

Potter County Elections held a news conference to emphasize the message did not come from them.

“To be very clear, Potter County did not send this text message, nor did any other department inside the county,” said Melynn Huntley, elections administrator, Potter County.

Huntley says when working in elections they pride themselves on non-partisanship and accuracy and this is not the message they want associated with their office.

“We are trying so hard in elections to gain voter confidence and for them to understand that our job is to get everything right and stay nonpartisan, so having this type of a message out there just undermines the high level of integrity that our office has,” said Huntley.

They are encouraging whoever sent out this message to retract it immediately and stop using Potter County as an identifier, otherwise they will seek advice from the county attorney on how to correct this.

Huntley says there are several violations in relation to this offense.

For representing themselves as someone they are not, violates the Texas Penal Code and Deceptive Trade Practices Act.

Huntley says she is “livid” about this message.

“We want voters’ confidence and this is exactly the wrong thing to have out there,” said Huntley.

