Kidnapped teen, young boy believed to be heading to Michigan, police say

Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.
Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.(Michigan State Police)
By Krystle Holleman and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) – A teen girl and young boy who were kidnapped separately in Kentucky and Tennessee are believed to be heading to northern Michigan.

Michigan State Police said Amber Clare, 16, and Noah Clare, 3, were reported missing on Nov. 7.

According to WILX, authorities believe a family member, Jacob Clare, abducted the two children. They think the trio could be on the way to or are already in northern Michigan near Harbor Springs.

A missing persons flyer for Amber Clare and Noah Clare
A missing persons flyer for Amber Clare and Noah Clare(James Hock)

The Gallatin Police Department in Tennessee said Jacob Clare, 32, left sometime late on Nov. 5 or in the early morning of Nov. 6 with Amber to drop off his son, Noah, with family but never showed up.

Amanda Ennis, Noah’s mother, said the father is supposed to get Noah every other weekend following custody agreements. She said she dropped her son off with Jacob Clare on Friday night in Gallatin, Tennessee, WBKO reported.

According to Ennis, amber is Jacob Clare’s niece. Police said Amber was last seen at her home around 9:30 p.m. Friday. They believe she left later that night or early Saturday morning.

Authorities said Jacob Clare is likely driving a sliver Subaru Outback with Tennessee tag 42MY10 with several distinctive stickers on it.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts or who has seen him or the children are asked to call 911.

Jacob Clare's car
Jacob Clare's car(TBI)

