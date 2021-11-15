Go Local
Fire crews extinguish 2 structure fires in North Amarillo

By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 15, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters extinguished fires at two locations in north Amarillo last night.

The first occurred at 6:06 p.m. at an abandoned apartment complex at 103 S. Monroe Street.

Fire crews found heavy fire coming out of two apartments, made a quick knockdown and completed a search.

AFD said there were no injuries in the fire and the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the fire to be accidental.

The second fire occurred around 10:30 p.m. at 1004 N. Lincoln Street.

AFD said firefighters found heavy fire coming from two medium sized outbuildings at the rear of the property.

Crews attacked the fire from the exterior and were able to quickly bring the fire under control.

There were no injuries, and the fire is under investigation by the Amarillo Fire Marshal’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

