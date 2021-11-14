WT Volleyball stays undefeated in “The Box” in win over DBU

Go Local
Lady Buffs defeat DBU in three straight.
Lady Buffs defeat DBU in three straight.(KFDA)
By Paige Sachse
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 10:05 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CANYON, Texas - The Lady Buffs end the regular season undefeated in their home court after sweeping the DBU Patriots in three straight sets, (25-17, 25-14, 25-6).

The lady buffs stayed strong and competitive throughout the match finishing the day with 43 kills, eight attack errors, 38 assists, three aces, 11 blocks and 63 digs.

Abi Nash put on 14 kills on 28 swings to lead the Lady Buffs, she only had four attack errors. Chandler Vogel with 14 digs to add to her over 2,500 career total. Sadie Snay with 20 assists along with seven digs in her last home match as a Senior.

The Lady Buffs claim the fourth seed in the Lone Star Conference Volleyball Championships and will have a bye in the opening round. They will play the winner of the fifth seed game of Texas A&M-Commerce and the 12th seeded Oklahoma Christian on Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

