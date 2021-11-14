WT football close out regular season with 52 to 9 win over Bethel College

CANYON, Texas - West Texas A&M football wraps up their regular season by hosting Bethel College for Senior Day, on an early Saturday kickoff. They entered the game confident after a 15 to 12 comeback win over the No. 12 Midwestern State.

Starting Quarterback for the Buffs, Nick Gerber finished the day 10 of 16 through the air with 197 yards and two touchdowns. Caleb Arreola performed with 86 yards passing and a touchdown. Senior, Jarrod Compton finsihed his Senior Day with 7 carries for 111 yards and two touchdown. On the receiving end, Noah Bogardus with an impressive game with five catches for 100 yards and a TD.

On the defensive side of things, The Buffs ended the afternoon with three turnovers, and a blocked punt by Ayrton Payne. Cole Oster led the team with eight total tackles, four of them solo tackles along with a forced fumble. Other notables of the defense include Ty Dillon, JT Cavender and Christopher Thomas with 5 tackles each.

The Buffs pull away early with a bug 52 to 9 win over the NAIA Threshers.

