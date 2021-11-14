1 dead after shooting at Red Rock after hours club in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Red Rock after hours club that left one person dead.

Police responded to the club around 5:45 a.m. for a shots fired call.

During the investigation, victims with gunshot wounds and other injuries began arriving at local hospitals.

One man, 26-year-old Randolph Sims, died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police say they have identified a suspect in the shooting.

However, they ask that anyone who has information on the incident call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

On November 14th at 5:45 AM, APD officers were dispatched to the Red Rock after hours club, located in the 1300 block of... Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Sunday, November 14, 2021

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.