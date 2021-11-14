Go Local
1 dead after shooting at Red Rock after hours club in Amarillo

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2021 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Red Rock after hours club that left one person dead.

Police responded to the club around 5:45 a.m. for a shots fired call.

During the investigation, victims with gunshot wounds and other injuries began arriving at local hospitals.

One man, 26-year-old Randolph Sims, died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police say they have identified a suspect in the shooting.

However, they ask that anyone who has information on the incident call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

On November 14th at 5:45 AM, APD officers were dispatched to the Red Rock after hours club, located in the 1300 block of...

Posted by Amarillo Police Department on Sunday, November 14, 2021

