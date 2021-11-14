1 dead after shooting at Red Rock after hours club in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Red Rock after hours club that left one person dead.
Police responded to the club around 5:45 a.m. for a shots fired call.
During the investigation, victims with gunshot wounds and other injuries began arriving at local hospitals.
One man, 26-year-old Randolph Sims, died at the hospital from his injuries.
Police say they have identified a suspect in the shooting.
However, they ask that anyone who has information on the incident call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
