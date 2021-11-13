Unseasonably warm outlook

Temperatures have certainly been warmer for our Saturday so far, and things look to cool down slightly for Sunday with an incoming front, however our focus for now will be on early next week, where temperatures look to be possibly record breaking when it comes to the heat. Winds will turn out of the north Sunday morning as cooler air moves in, dropping our highs down into the mid 60s before winds turn back out of the south/southwest, ushering in 70s for Monday, and perhaps mid 80s by Tuesday. One concern for Tuesday, is increasing winds, along with the warmer weather and overall dry air, fire danger could be a threat. We will monitor the situation and keep you updated!