Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Unseasonably warm outlook

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Nov. 13, 2021 at 5:31 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Temperatures have certainly been warmer for our Saturday so far, and things look to cool down slightly for Sunday with an incoming front, however our focus for now will be on early next week, where temperatures look to be possibly record breaking when it comes to the heat. Winds will turn out of the north Sunday morning as cooler air moves in, dropping our highs down into the mid 60s before winds turn back out of the south/southwest, ushering in 70s for Monday, and perhaps mid 80s by Tuesday. One concern for Tuesday, is increasing winds, along with the warmer weather and overall dry air, fire danger could be a threat. We will monitor the situation and keep you updated!

Most Read

Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season
Police arrested the suspects in a copper theft out of Fritch.
2 arrested for stealing copper in Fritch
The Wrap Up
Wrap Up Scores
Tucumcari police have arrested a man after an officer-involved shooting on Thursday.
Man arrested after officer-involved shooting in Tucumcari
The Bi-District round of Texas high school football kicked off on Thursday. While many of the...
Bi-District Thursday football games end with Childress upset, Happy revenge win and Clarendon and Stratford dominate

Latest News

Shelden Web Graphic
Short-lived warm up
Second Cup Logo
Fun with the Discovery Center
Forecast highs this afternoon
Weekend Outlook
Weather Outlook with Shelden 11/11
Weather Outlook with Shelden 11/11