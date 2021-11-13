SJCA Patriots senior Caroline Karr signs with Oklahoma Christian cross country

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It was college signing day for one San Jacinto Christian Academy long distance runner.

Caroline Karr inked her commitment to Oklahoma Christian’s Cross Country team.

The senior Patriot finished second at state this fall, and has placed in the top ten all four years.

Earlier this season, Karr broke the San Jacinto school record in 11 minutes, 49 seconds.

Karr liked that Oklahoma Christian is close by and she felt right at home.

