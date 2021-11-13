Go Local
Region 16 ESports invitational event offering scholarships plus opportunities beyond collegiate level

By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:08 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Over the past few years ESports have become popular and many schools are working to figure out how to integrate ESports into the educational setting.

Region 16 will be holding its first regionally sponsored ESports Invitational on December 4, 2021.

The mission of this event is to show how ESports can have a positive impact on students just like other sports.

ESports are an organized competition using video games, as a platform.

The region says says studies show when students are more engaged with extracurricular actives it helps them be more successful with going to college and even graduating high school.

“The ones that maybe don’t have those extracurricular activities, not everybody is going to want to play football, not everybody is going to want to play basketball, but let’s grab those students that can be successful in this type of program,” said Shelly Paschal, instructional technology consultant.

The region wants to reach all students and be inclusive.

“We know that we have that population that do play video games, so if we make it a school sponsored in a positive setting that it’s going to be including those students that might be in disengaged at other times in high school,” said Paschal.

ESports also provide opportunities to students beyond high school.

“We’re not just going to have West Texas A&M University, Amarillo College and Wayland Baptist at the event, but they provide scholarships and things like that, so that they can compete at a collegiate level, but even beyond that we’re preparing them for jobs past college, even jobs that don’t even exist today,” said Michael Keough, chief technology officer.

The event is free, but students need to register by November 15.

To register, click here.

For more benefits and information about the event visit their website.

