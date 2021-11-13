Planned Parenthood providing travel aid to women seeking out of state abortions

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Abortions remain outlawed here in Lubbock and continue to be banned across Texas, once a fetal heartbeat is detected.

But Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas is still providing abortions to women in other facilities across Texas, before a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

They’ve also found a loophole in the Texas law that allows them to help women seeking an abortion past this six-week mark by providing financial resources that let them travel out of state.

The Planned Parenthood clinic in Lubbock is not providing abortions due to our sanctuary city ordinance, but they are offering help from their ‘navigation team.’

PP Spokesperson Keiser, Autumn said the “navigation team” essentially acts as a travel agent, providing plane tickets, hotel rooms, gas cards, and options to reduce the cost of the abortion service.

“So our patient navigators help them figure that out, what’s the next step? What are the patient abortion funds they can access or have access to, to help them with that? What services can we do to help make that travel and leaving the state a little bit easier on them,” Keiser said.

This loophole is possible because SB8 only bans abortions and aiding abortions performed within the state of Texas.

“If you are helping your best friend who needs to get to Kansas to receive that abortion, because they are past that eligibility, according to SBA here at home, you are not doing anything illegal, and you are not at risk,” Keiser said.

Under SB8, pregnant women seeking abortions cannot be penalized in any way.

According to Planned Parenthood, since SB8 went into effect on Sept. 1, researchers have found a 50 percent reduction in abortions compared to this time last year. Researchers projected an 85 percent reduction.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.