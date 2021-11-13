Go Local
Man arrested after officer-involved shooting in Tucumcari

By Bailie Myers and Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - Tucumcari police have arrested a man after an officer-involved shooting on Thursday.

According to officials, around 4:00 p.m., police watched 26-year-old Lawrence Rivas at a Lowes store.

Rivas who is currently on probation was wanted for cutting off his ankle monitor and domestic violence charges.

TPD officers watched Rivas get into the passenger side of a vehicle.

As officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on the vehicle, the vehicle fled, and a pursuit was initiated.

The vehicle pursuit ended when the vehicle came to a stop near the intersection of 6th Street and Laughlin.

Rivas exited the vehicle and waved a firearm.

Rivas dropped the firearm and subsequently waved a second firearm firing multiple shots towards the officers as he ran east into a driveway on South 6th Street.

Two TPD officers returned fire at Rivas.

After a short foot pursuit, Rivas was taken into custody without further incident.

Rivas was not injured by any shots and no officers or bystanders were injured during the incident.

Rivas was booked into the Quay County Detention Center and charged for the following crimes:

  • Kidnapping in the 1st Degree (1st Degree felony)
  • Abuse of a Child not Resulting in Death or Great Bodily Harm (3rd Degree felony)
  • Aggravated Assault on a Peace officer – Deadly weapon (3rd Degree felony)
  • Aggravated Assault on a Peace officer – Deadly weapon (3rd Degree felony)
  • Aggravated Assault Against a Household Member- Deadly Weapon (4th Degree felony)
  • Aggravated Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer (4th Degree felony)
  • Receipt, Transportation or Possession of a Firearm or Destructive Device by a Felon (4th Degree felony)
  • Aggravated Battery on a Household Member (3rd Offense) (4th Degree felony)

