Amarillo veterans and service members receive free dental care in “Smiles For Freedom” event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Brady Dental Group partnered with national non-profit organization, Smiles For Freedom, to provide free dental care after seeing the event in other areas.

Services they’re providing include cleanings, extractions, dentures and teeth fillings.

They wanted to help veterans knowing that not all of them are able to qualify for coverage.

“Most our our veterans cannot meet those [requirements] to have dental treatment at the VA, so we wanted to step in and provide a day to help those who can’t qualify to be able to get dental care that they need,” said Dr. Kimberly Gilbert, dentist at Brady Dental Group.

Over 50 veterans and active duty service members are receiving free dental today.

This event has been booked since October and got extra help to make ends meet.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing we’re doing for our veterans,” said Dr. Aaron Atkis, volunteer dentist from Lone Star Oral & Maxillofacial. “It’s a way for us to give back to people who really sacrificed not only their time and family life, it’s a nice way to give back to them.”

Richard Campbell serving in the Navy Reserves for 22 years received care at the event today, and says this event is needed in our area.

“It’s been really helpful for those that aren’t able to pay those dental bills or those prices that dental work cost, so it’s been fortunate to be asked to come in and for them to take care of that for you,” said Campbell.

Brady Dental Group plans to host this event annually.

You can follow them online for when they plan to register people next year.

