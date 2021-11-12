Weekend Outlook

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A cold front pushed through the area Friday morning bringing breezy northerly winds and much cooler air. Highs this afternoon will only be in the 50s with a N wind at 5-15mph (before 10 am winds will gust over 30mph at times) with lots of sunshine. Overnight, lows will get chilly down into the upper 20s and 30s. Saturday will see lots of sunshine and much warmer temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s with light winds from the SW at 5-10mph. Overnight Saturday into Sunday, another cold front will push in bringing a northerly wind and cooler air. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s and 60s with a breezy wind from the NE at 10-15mph.

