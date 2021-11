AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crew will be working on I-40 and Whitaker tomorrow Nov. 12.

I-40 eastbound entrance ramp will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. to hang a light pole.

The left lane of I-40 eastbound will be closed from Whitaker to east of Lakeside from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to remove concrete forms.

