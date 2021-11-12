“Tidings of the Trees” fundraiser will benefit education initiatives at PPHM

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will hold their holiday fundraiser “Tidings of the Trees” on November 18.

The event takes place from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the museum.

Guests will walk into a Christmas wonderland and tree forest with 17 trees available for purchase or up for auction.

The VIP event will include jazz music, food and drinks.

PPHM says the goal of the fundraiser is to increase the educational opportunities and initiatives at the museum.

Tickets are $75 per person or $150 for a couple and are available for purchase here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.