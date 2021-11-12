Texas Tech acquires four-star Gruver guard Bailey Maupin, Wellington’s Kyla Kane signs with WT

GRUVER, Texas (KFDA) - Two Texas Panhandle high school girls basketball players signed their National Letter of Intent at the NCAA level on Thursday. Gruver four-star guard Bailey Maupin inked her commitment to the Texas Tech Lady Raiders coached by Krista Gerlich, and Wellington guard Kyla Kane signed to play for head coach Josh Prock at West Texas A&M.

Gruver’s 5′11″ guard Bailey Maupin inked her letter with the Texas Tech Lady Raiders. She ranks 54th in the nation and 14th in her position according to ESPN. In Maupin’s first three seasons at Gruver, she led the Greyhounds to a 2A State Championship and was named TABC 2A Player of the Year and is a McDonald’s All-American nominee.

Maupin’s multisport athleticism and family Red Raider ties, along with head coach Gerlich’s early recruiting made Texas Tech an easy decision. Gerlich called Maupin one of the best two-way players.

”She (Gerlich) was my first offer in seventh grade when she was at UTSA, and she was just constantly calling me, texting me and asking how I was doing,” said Maupin. “I can just tell she is a real genuine person. I think for the longest that the 806 kids were kind of overlooked, and now we’re paving the way for the younger athletes to stay in the 806. I mean we have all the talent that we need here to win a National Championship. It’s just time to put it together.”

Wellington 5′10″ guard Kyla Kane signed with the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs. Last season, Kane helped lead the Skyrockets to the Region 1-2A Finals. She averaged 16 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 assists. Kane has received numerous honors including District 2-2A Co-Offensive MVP and a TGCA All-State selection. WT’s head coach played a role in Kane’s decision.

”Part of it was coach Prock and his mentality to love, serve and, care for others,” said Kane. “He said that in his interview, and I think he lives by that. They are a winning program, and I want to be a part of that. I want to be able to just be a part of their winning program and to become a better basketball player and make me a better person.”

One of the best two-way players is staying home in the 806! pic.twitter.com/I0MUbhk0NL — Lady Raider Basketball (@LadyRaiderWBB) November 11, 2021

