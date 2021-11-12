Texas company donates $6,000 worth of hand sanitizer to WTAMU

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - More than 250 gallons of hand sanitizer, valued at $6,000, were donated to West Texas A&M University.

Lily of the Desert Nutraceuticals, an organic aloe vera farm and processing facility in Denton, donated the sanitizer.

“We saw the opportunity to turn a tough situation for us into a positive one for universities and schools in Texas,” said Paige McCabe, Lily of the Desert’s director of purchasing. “We are very happy that we were able to connect with WT and provide something the University could utilize.”

WT said they will distribute the hand sanitizer in eight ounce and gallon bottles.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.