Short-lived warm up

After a cooler day today, calm winds and clear skies will dominate, allowing overnight lows to drop down around the freezing mark, leaving some places seeing their first freeze of the season. However going into tomorrow, winds will turn out of the southwest at 15-20 mph, bringing warmer and drier air with it, bringing our highs up into the 70s with mostly sunny skies. But then before you have a chance to get used to it, another cold front will hit Sunday morning, dropping us back down into the low-60s.