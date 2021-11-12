New Mexico State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Tucumcari

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tucumcari Thursday.

Officials said Tucumcari police officers were involved in a shooting in the area of 6th Street and Laughlin.

The investigation has been turned over to New Mexico State Police.

TPD asked the public to stay clear of the area while law enforcement investigates.

There were no injuries and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

