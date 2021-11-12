Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

New Mexico State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Tucumcari

(Source: Gray News | Hawaii News Now/File)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:24 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCUMCARI, N.M. (KFDA) - New Mexico Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tucumcari Thursday.

Officials said Tucumcari police officers were involved in a shooting in the area of 6th Street and Laughlin.

The investigation has been turned over to New Mexico State Police.

TPD asked the public to stay clear of the area while law enforcement investigates.

There were no injuries and the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File graphic of an ambulance.
6 injured, 1 dead after crash near Pampa
Two people have died and one person is in the hospital after a crash in Hartley County.
2 people dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Hartley County
Alejandro Manuel Montalvo
Amarillo man wanted for parole violation on a charge of injury to a child
Police lights file graphic.
$1.4 million worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Wheeler County
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation

Latest News

“Tidings of the Trees” fundraiser will benefit education initiatives at PPHM
good news Animeals
GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows Meals on Wheels expanding food to people and now their special companions
As the nation takes the day to honor its veterans, a local veteran’s group is honoring veterans...
‘They earned it’: Group of veterans serving other veterans in special ways
TxDOT crew will be working on I-40 and Whitaker tomorrow Nov. 12.
TxDOT crews working on light pole on I-40 and Whitaker