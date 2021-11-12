Lunch and Learn to discuss eating during the holiday season

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura Bush Institute for Women’s Health will hold a Lunch and Learn discussion on holiday eating Tuesday.

The event, “How To Enjoy Eating During The Ho-Ho-Holidays!”, will take place from noon to 1:00 p.m. on November 16.

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics for the Infantrisk Center at TTUHSC, Christine D. Garner, will speak.

The discussion will take place on the 16th floor of the Amarillo National Bank Center in the Skyline Room.

