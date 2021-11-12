Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Lunch and Learn to discuss eating during the holiday season

Lunch and Learn
Lunch and Learn(Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health)
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 10:34 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura Bush Institute for Women’s Health will hold a Lunch and Learn discussion on holiday eating Tuesday.

The event, “How To Enjoy Eating During The Ho-Ho-Holidays!”, will take place from noon to 1:00 p.m. on November 16.

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics for the Infantrisk Center at TTUHSC, Christine D. Garner, will speak.

The discussion will take place on the 16th floor of the Amarillo National Bank Center in the Skyline Room.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File graphic of an ambulance.
6 injured, 1 dead after crash near Pampa
Two people have died and one person is in the hospital after a crash in Hartley County.
2 people dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Hartley County
Alejandro Manuel Montalvo
Amarillo man wanted for parole violation on a charge of injury to a child
Police lights file graphic.
$1.4 million worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Wheeler County
Live High School Football
High School Football Live: 50 high school football games streaming this season

Latest News

Police arrested the suspects in a copper theft out of Fritch.
2 arrested for stealing copper in Fritch
Texas company donates $6,000 worth of hand sanitizer to WTAMU
(Source: Maverick Books)
Discovery Center to host children’s author John Erickson
“Tidings of the Trees” fundraiser will benefit education initiatives at PPHM