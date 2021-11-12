Go Local
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Panhandle Deals
Advertisement

Hugh Leatherman, stalwart South Carolina senator, dies at 90

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 file photo, Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, listens to a speaker during the first day of legislative session at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C.(Sean Rayford | AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State Sen. Hugh Leatherman, South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker, died Friday at the age of 90.

Leatherman died at his home in Florence, his office said, after being diagnosed with an inoperable cancer.

As he entered hospice care last month, Leatherman’s staff began notifying lawmakers that the nonagenarian Republican had been hospitalized with severe abdominal pain, and that doctors discovered the cancer while removing parts of his intestine.

“Ever the stubborn optimist,” Leatherman continued to work, drafting legislation and receiving budget briefings for the upcoming legislative session, according to a family statement.

“While his passing brings us great sorrow, we take solace and joy knowing that up until his last days, he was active in the Florence community and continued serving the people of Florence and South Carolina,” they wrote.

Leatherman was in his 11th term and among the longest-serving lawmakers in South Carolina’s Legislature. First elected to the Senate in 1980 as a Democrat, he later ran unsuccessfully for governor before switching parties in the 1990s, one of a number of lawmakers who did so as Republicans gained dozens of seats in Congress.

Leatherman soon assumed the chairmanship of the Senate Finance Committee, and in a state where the governor has less control, Leatherman was long considered South Carolina’s most powerful politician for his dominance over the state budget.

Leatherman also sat on a number of fiscal oversight boards, including the State Fiscal Accountability Authority and the Joint Bond Review Committee. A new port terminal in Charleston bears his name.

Leatherman played a key role in building up the state’s business economy, including backing a massive tax incentive package that helped lure Boeing to the state. For years, the longtime lawmaker fielded criticism for how much state funding was directed toward his home district, as well as millions in state contracts given to the concrete company he founded, and from which he continued to draw a salary.

Never shy to skirmish with those in his own party, Leatherman had contentious relationships with Republican governors and others seeking to rise in the GOP.

When Gov. Mark Sanford in 2009 threatened to reject hundreds of millions of dollars in federal stimulus money, or use it to pay down state debt, Leatherman wrote that he hoped the governor “will understand the seriousness of the damage to our people if we don’t get that money” and called the debt substitution request “foolish.”

In 2016, Gov. Nikki Haley actively campaigned against Leatherman, endorsing his GOP primary opponent and saying “there is not a tax that he hasn’t tried to raise.”

Two years later, he became a frequent target for GOP gubernatorial contender John Warren, who criticized Leatherman as not being conservative enough for the state. In a runoff debate against Gov. Henry McMaster — whom Leatherman ultimately endorsed — Warren referred to the longtime lawmaker as among the “rotten apples” he would work to root out of the Legislature if elected.

For a time, Leatherman presided over his chamber as Senate president pro tempore. Some fellow Republicans, including Sen. Shane Massey, said that role combined with Leatherman’s committee leadership posts put “way too much power” in the hands of a single lawmaker.

Leatherman briefly stepped away from that position in 2017 when then-Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster was elevated to the governorship following Haley’s departure to join the Trump administration.

As Senate leader, Leatherman would have been next in line to assume the state’s No. 2 position, according to the state constitution. But, opting not to take on what then was a largely ceremonial role, he stepped down from the post, allowing another lawmaker to become lieutenant governor before reassuming the president pro tem slot a day later.

Massey called the move “a shameless and obvious game of musical chairs.”

After a 2018 rule change meant that a lawmaker couldn’t lead the chamber and also chair a committee, Leatherman opted to keep his Finance chairmanship rather than seek the new post of Senate president, setting down the presiding gavel for good.

“This state is steeped in tradition,” he said in 2019, reflecting on the continuity of the chamber in which he had sat for more than four decades. “We don’t change often.”

___

Meg Kinnard can be reached at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File graphic of an ambulance.
6 injured, 1 dead after crash near Pampa
Two people have died and one person is in the hospital after a crash in Hartley County.
2 people dead, 1 hospitalized after crash in Hartley County
Alejandro Manuel Montalvo
Amarillo man wanted for parole violation on a charge of injury to a child
Police lights file graphic.
$1.4 million worth of drugs found during traffic stop in Wheeler County
FILE - This July 24, 2018, file photo shows a portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax...
IRS announces standard tax deduction increase for tax year 2022 to adjust for inflation

Latest News

FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Americans quit their jobs at record pace for 2nd month
“Tidings of the Trees” fundraiser will benefit education initiatives at PPHM
Indiana State Police believe they have found the body of a missing one-year-old girl Jaclyn...
Body found in Ind. pond believed to be missing Ill. toddler
In this photo provided by Ben Pascal, five-year-old Naomi Pascal, holding her teddy bear, is...
Teddy bear lost in Glacier park returned to 6-year-old girl
New Mexico State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Tucumcari