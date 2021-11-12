‘Horse is so patriotic’: Center City presents new hoof print horse ‘Victory’ at veterans home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - When you drive around Amarillo you can’t help but notice life-sized horses decorated with different designs and colors, and as today there is a new edition to the collection.

For 19 years the Hoof Print Horses displays art for the Amarillo community.

In honor of veterans day the Texas state veterans home receives a special thank you for their service.

The Texas veterans land board is unveiling the newest horse at the Ussery-Roan Texas state veterans home this afternoon.

A ceremony was held by the City of Amarillo and members of the community to present the horse to the veterans.

“The Ussey-Roan horse is so patriotic. It is a tribute to veterans the service you’re going to see red, white and blue and it’s going to be a true patriotic celebration. You know, we’re so proud of the hoof prints project. We’ll be celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022. It’s a great way to raise funds for center city and encourage art in public places,” said Beth Duke, executive director for Center City.

The horse is now on display outside of the veterans home.

Residents even voted on the name for the new horse, naming it victory

This horse was painted and designed by Gary Ward, an artist from Canyon.

Duke says to keep an eye out as you’re driving around Amarillo, as there are now over 100 of these horses.

