Holy Cross Academy creates virtual program to help veterans who can’t celebrate in-person due to COVID-19

By Earl Stoudemire
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - For veterans who are unable to celebrate in large group settings due to COVID-19, students at Holy Cross Academy made a video to support them virtually.

The academy holds their annual concert and breakfast for veterans living at the Thomas Creek veterans home.

However the school couldn’t have their ceremony in-person this year due to COVID-19.

“We still wanted to honor our veterans and have them know that we’re thinking about them, so we put together our program to have it accessible online,” said Vicki Mueller, curriculum director and program organizer at Holy Cross Academy.

The students worked on their program for a month performing songs, spoken words, and reading reflections on what veterans have sacrificed for our freedom.

Mueller says the program benefits everyone who participates.

“My nephew served two tours in Iraq, and one in Afghanistan,” said Mueller. “It wasn’t until he was deployed that I realized how much this even affected families and felt that we needed to something to honor these people.”

For Isabel Britten, an 8th grade student putting this together, it’s for her uncle who was deployed in Japan.

“I mean it’s really hard for the families to a veteran and I don’t think people don’t realize that sometimes because we really couldn’t see him for a really long time so it’s hard, but it’s definitely a good choice by him,” said Britten, student at Holy Cross Academy.

The video is 40 minutes long, and the school will deliver program booklets and plaques to the veterans on Monday.

You can find their video and booklet presentation clicking here.

Copyright 2021 KFDA. All rights reserved.

