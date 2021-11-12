GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave shows Meals on Wheels expanding food to people and now their special companions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Volunteers for Meals on Wheels deliver daily meals to home bound people in our community.

Starting this week, those deliveries will also include food for some special companions.

You are probably familiar with Meals on Wheels – the organization that provides hot meals daily for members of our community who are basically shut in. Many of those recipients, however, receive much more than just nutrition.

“We deliver more than just a meal. A lot of that is a critical safety and just interaction with those home bound seniors in our community. Most of the time, our volunteers who deliver the lunches are some of the only contacts that our clients have with the outside world or with the community,” said Brian Hudson, Meals on Wheels Board Member.

It may be hard to imagine your only interaction with other humans coming from a daily delivery visit. Often, many of the clients rely on their pets for most of their companionship and emotional support.

“All of our clients are home bound, so isolation, depression is very real and their pets are like their family,” said Susie Akers, Executive Director – Meals on Wheels.

Since those that struggle with being well fed themselves also have difficulty in providing for their pet companions, the Animeals on Wheels idea was developed.

“We deliver warm lunches to senior home bound members of our community everyday. We found a way to grow our mission and help serve our clients pets who are some of the closest friends and companions they have,” said Brian.

“We’re delivering dog food and cat food to our clients that have pets, that have dogs and cats that need help with the dog food and cat food,” said Susie.

The new delivery program will ensure that both client and pet are adequately fed and cared for.

“We have seen that a lot of our senior clients share their lunches with their pets, so we want to help the pets out, give them the correct nutrition that they need and also allow our clients to enjoy their lunch in its entirety,” said Brian.

I know what a great companion Daisy is for me.

The Animeals on Wheels program will make it easier and more affordable for people who’s pet might be their main companion.

Now that’s some good news!

