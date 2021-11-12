Discovery Center to host children’s author John Erickson

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Don Harrington Discovery Center will host John Erickson, author of Hank the Cowdog, for a series of presentations on November 19.

The DHDC will offer $1 admission on the day, and let families choose from a pair of appearances to attend.

The first presentation with John Erickson is 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and the second will be 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Each slot is limited capacity and guests are encouraged to purchase wristbands in advance.

DHDC said in addition to the presentation, Erickson will also give away some free books.

Books will also be available for purchase with limited availability for book signing.

