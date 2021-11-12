Go Local
2 arrested for stealing copper in Fritch

Police arrested the suspects in a copper theft out of Fritch.
Police arrested the suspects in a copper theft out of Fritch.
By Bailie Myers
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Hutchinson County arrested two men for stealing copper from a business in Fritch on Thursday.

The men were identified as Michael Worthy and Lorne Moffitt.

Officials obtained felony arrest and search warrants for the suspects, after video footage showed the men stealing copper from the Audrain office yard.

Hutchinson County SWAT and FPD officers executed the search and booted the front door of the home before locating both suspects and taking them into custody.

Officials said Moffitt and Worthey were both arrested for theft of material less than $20,000, which is a state jail felony.

Both were booked into the Hutchinson County Jail.

Incident Release: During the early morning of 11-11-2021 two male suspects were caught on camera stealing copper from...

Posted by Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, November 11, 2021

