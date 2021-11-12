2 arrested for stealing copper in Fritch

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Hutchinson County arrested two men for stealing copper from a business in Fritch on Thursday.

The men were identified as Michael Worthy and Lorne Moffitt.

Officials obtained felony arrest and search warrants for the suspects, after video footage showed the men stealing copper from the Audrain office yard.

Hutchinson County SWAT and FPD officers executed the search and booted the front door of the home before locating both suspects and taking them into custody.

Officials said Moffitt and Worthey were both arrested for theft of material less than $20,000, which is a state jail felony.

Both were booked into the Hutchinson County Jail.

